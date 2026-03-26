Ban Instagram? You must be kidding.

A California jury has found Meta and Google liable in a case that accused them of building intentionally addictive platforms.

Here in the UK, the government is consulting on whether to ban children from using social media. Australia and Spain have already implemented similar bans, and France has backed a ban for under-15s.

So, are the social media giants facing a reckoning? And should the government intervene in our kids’ social media use?

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Hannah Barnes.

Subscribe to the New Statesman today and save 75% Subscribe

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters The best of the New Statesman’s politics and culture writing, in your inbox. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close