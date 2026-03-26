Ban Instagram? You must be kidding.

A California jury has found Meta and Google liable in a case that accused them of building intentionally addictive platforms.
Here in the UK, the government is consulting on whether to ban children from using social media. Australia and Spain have already implemented similar bans, and France has backed a ban for under-15s.
So, are the social media giants facing a reckoning? And should the government intervene in our kids’ social media use?
Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Hannah Barnes.
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