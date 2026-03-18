You’ll never repay your student loan

The Treasury Select Committee has announced an inquiry into Student Loans.

It comes after Rachel Reeves announced a freeze on repayment thresholds meaning more graduates will start repaying once they earn just over the living wage.

It’s an issue that doesn’t just affect today’s students and graduates but is increasingly becoming a political issue the government cannot ignore.

Tom McTague is joined by Rachel Cunliffe to discuss what the inquiry might achieve – and what the student loans issue means for graduates, the economy and Britain’s future.

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