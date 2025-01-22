New Times,
Will the ceasefire hold?

A welcome, yet fragile, moment of peace.


This weekend, almost 500 days after the October 7th attack, a ceasefire came into effect between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

But just how fragile is this peace? And what will determine whether it breaks or holds?

Kate Lamble speaks with Sondos Sabra, Yair Wallach and Bruno Maçães.

Follow the links to read more from SondosYair and Bruno.

