Strongman at The Hague: The fall of Duterte

What could this mean for the likes of Putin and Netanyahu?

Rodrigo Duterte led a bloody war on drugs — now he faces The Hague. As the former Philippine president is brought closer to justice, what could his fall could mean for other powerful figures with ICC warrants, including Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu?

Katie Stallard is joined by photojournalist Basilio Sepe and political scientist Kelebogile Zvobgo.

