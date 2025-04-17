Big Pharma: Gaming the system

Major pharmaceutical companies – or Big Pharma – research, develop and distribute medicines and treatments that we rely upon. However, their pursuit of commercial interests has often led to accusations of prioritising profits over the healthcare of patients both in the UK and beyond.

Katie Stallard is joined by doctor and medical commentator Dr Phil Whitaker, and author/campaigner Nick Dearden.

