How did a joke gone awry in 1967 forever changed the nation’s relationship with the truth?

Rachel Cunliffe is joined by Phil Tinline, a regular writer for the New Statesman and author of the new book Ghosts of Iron Mountain: The Hoax that Duped America and its Sinister Legacy.

