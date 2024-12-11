What happens when a tyrant flees

On Sunday Morning the sound of gunfire filled the air in Damascus. The noise, not of fighting, but celebrations. President Bashar al-Assad and his family had fled to Russia. A family which ruled for more than 50 years, brought down by a rebel offensive which had begun less than two weeks earlier.

Kate Lamble is joined by Rajan Menon, Marcel Dirsus, and John Jenkins to discuss what’s next for Syria, Assad, and the wider region.

Read: The fall of Assad represents a revolution in the Middle East, by Rajan Menon; Bashar al-Assad will find no peace in Moscow, by Marcel Dirsus; The Syrian crucible, by John Jenkins

