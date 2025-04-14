New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Spotlight on Policy
14 April 2025

Can the government’s AI Action Plan drive innovation and growth in the UK?

What does it mean for businesses, policymakers and the economy?

Image: Dee Karen/Shutterstock

Keir Starmer’s new 50-point AI Opportunities Action Plan aims to drive national growth and transform public services.

In this episode host Jon Bernstein talks to AWS Director of Technology for the UK Public Sector Holly Ellis, and Director of Government Innovation Policy at Tony Blair Institute for Global Change Alexander losad about the plan and what it could mean for businesses, policymakers and the wider economy.

The conversation covers AI’s role in reshaping government operations, challenges in implementation, and the UK’s potential as a global AI innovation hub.

This New Statesman podcast episode is sponsored by AWS.

Register for the AWS Summit London 2025

Content from our partners
An old Rioja, a simple Claret,and a Burgundy far too nice to put in risotto
An old Rioja, a simple Claret,and a Burgundy far too nice to put in risotto
New Statesman Wine Club
Antimicrobial Resistance: Why urgent action is needed
Antimicrobial Resistance: Why urgent action is needed
Spotlight
The role and purpose of social housing continues to evolve
The role and purpose of social housing continues to evolve
Spotlight

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month

Topics in this article : ,