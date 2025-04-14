Can the government’s AI Action Plan drive innovation and growth in the UK?

Image: Dee Karen/Shutterstock

Keir Starmer’s new 50-point AI Opportunities Action Plan aims to drive national growth and transform public services.

In this episode host Jon Bernstein talks to AWS Director of Technology for the UK Public Sector Holly Ellis, and Director of Government Innovation Policy at Tony Blair Institute for Global Change Alexander losad about the plan and what it could mean for businesses, policymakers and the wider economy.

The conversation covers AI’s role in reshaping government operations, challenges in implementation, and the UK’s potential as a global AI innovation hub.

