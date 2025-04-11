New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Podcasts
  2. Politics podcast
11 April 2025

A big bad week for money

A pause on most tariffs has been applied for 90 days, but the chaos continues.

Thanks to Donald Trump and his dodgy formula, last week tariffs were applied to countries all over the world. Consequently, the stock markets had their worst downturn since the pandemic. And economists warned of a weakened dollar, trade wars, and global recession.

The White House denied for days that the US would back down on the tariffs. Until yesterday, when Trump pressed pause on higher tariff rates, with a few notable exceptions.

To unpack what on earth is going on in Washington and around the world Rachel Cunliffe is joined by business editor and Will Dunn and US correspondent Freddie Hayward.

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman

Content from our partners
An old Rioja, a simple Claret,and a Burgundy far too nice to put in risotto
An old Rioja, a simple Claret,and a Burgundy far too nice to put in risotto
New Statesman Wine Club
Antimicrobial Resistance: Why urgent action is needed
Antimicrobial Resistance: Why urgent action is needed
Spotlight
The role and purpose of social housing continues to evolve
The role and purpose of social housing continues to evolve
Spotlight