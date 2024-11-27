“A long conflict plays into Putin’s hands” – is the end in sight?

Last week, the US and the UK gave permission for long-range missiles to be used by Ukrainian forces against military facilities inside Russia for the first time. In response, Putin announced Russia had fired a new hypersonic intermediate-range missile at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

Meanwhile the rhetoric from the Russian government and the western media has escalated, but what does this mean in reality for the conflict? And how does all of this fit in with the return of Donald Trump in January?

Kate Lamble is joined by Ian Garner, Lawrence Freedman, and Peter Ricketts.

Read: The dark reality of Putin’s nuclear rhetoric

Media used: DW, BBC, CBS, Sky

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman

Give a gift subscription to the New Statesman this Christmas, or treat yourself from just £49 Subscribe