The ageing rock gods and me

Kate Mossman is known for her singular, surprising and ultra-perceptive interviews – in which she often reveals more about her subjects than sometimes they appear to know themselves.

And there is one breed of interview subject Mossman has written about more than any other: the ageing male rock star.

In her debut book, Men of a Certain Age, Mossman collects and revisits the interviews she’s conducted with rock royalty such as Kiss, Jon Bon Jovi, Nick Cave, Ray Davies, and her teenage obsession: Roger Taylor of Queen.

In this episode of Culture from the New Statesman Kate join Tom Gatti to discuss her lifelong love of ageing rockers, and shares some behind-the-scenes stories of her encounters with rock royalty.

