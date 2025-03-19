Nato’s fragile future

Since Nato’s inception in 1949, the US has always formed a central part of the alliance and been the biggest contributor to its defensive strength.

However, since his second term began, President Donald Trump has shifted the US’s allegiances towards Vladimir Putin’s Russia and away from Nato. Simultaneously, the US President has repeatedly criticised Europe’s defence spending and the continent’s reliance on the US.

This radical shift from the Nato status quo has brought the alliance’s future into question.

Katie Stallard is joined by David Reynolds and Max Bergmann.

