New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Podcasts
  2. Politics podcast

Why aren’t we getting a wealth tax?

And how would it work?

By Podcast

How would it work? Can a state really find out how rich someone is? If Britain were to introduce serious wealth taxes, would the super rich simply leave?

Rachel Cunliffe is joined by the political editor Andrew Marr and business editor Will Dunn to discuss the prospect of a wealth text, and the implications of the Houthi PC small group on Westminster’s Whatsapp addiction.

Read: Would a wealth tax work?, Westminster’s WhatsApp addiction must end

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman

Content from our partners
More than a landlord: A future of opportunity
More than a landlord: A future of opportunity
Spotlight
Towards an NHS fit for the future
Towards an NHS fit for the future
Spotlight
How drones can revolutionise UK public services
How drones can revolutionise UK public services
Spotlight

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month