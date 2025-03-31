Why aren’t we getting a wealth tax?

How would it work? Can a state really find out how rich someone is? If Britain were to introduce serious wealth taxes, would the super rich simply leave?

Rachel Cunliffe is joined by the political editor Andrew Marr and business editor Will Dunn to discuss the prospect of a wealth text, and the implications of the Houthi PC small group on Westminster’s Whatsapp addiction.

Would a wealth tax work?, Westminster's WhatsApp addiction must end

