Trump’s transactional foreign policy

In recent weeks President Trump’s foreign policy pronouncements have been loud and abrasive.

American allies watched in barely concealed dismay as the US president shouted at Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office.

Since then Trump has halted (and resumed) military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine and embarked on trade wars with Canada, Mexico, China – and perhaps next, the EU.

In this episode Katie Stallard speaks to Brian Hioe, Kori Schake and Daniel Béland about America First – the Trumpian turn in US foreign policy and the end of the world as we knew it.

