Unpacking a grim Spring Statement

Rachel Cunliffe is joined by Andrew Marr and the IFS's Ben Zaranko.

Podcast

Growth has halved, welfare has been cut, and defence is hoovering up more and more. Things are looking, and sounding, pretty grim for the Chancellor – and in yesterday’s Spring Statement we learned what the fallout from this harsh economic reality will be.

Rachel Cunliffe is joined by the New Statesman’s political editor Andrew Marr and economist Ben Zaranko from the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

