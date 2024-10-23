Can we ever trust the US polls?

We’re just two weeks from the 2024 US Presidential election. Donald Trump is up against Kamala Harris. Polls are vanishingly close. They suggest Harris has a 53% chance of moving into the Oval office. But after years of incorrect predictions, can they be trusted?

In this episode of Insight, Kate Lamble speaks with Scott Keeter from Pew Research centre as well as the New Statesman’s data journalist Ben Walker about what can be gleaned from the polls, and if they are more trustworthy than the past two election cycles. Later on in the programme we hear from the New Statesman’s Megan Gibson and Katie Stallard about what, or rather who, doomed Harris from the start.

