Inside the UK’s most influential record store

Banquet Records, in Kingston South-West London, are probably the most influential record store in the UK right now at helping an artist or a band secure a number one. How did they do it?

Tom Gatti is joined by Hannah Barnes to discuss the kingmakers of the UK album charts, and also as December is upon us, how to get a Christmas number one.

Read: Kingmakers of the album charts

Read: Forty years ago, Band Aid brought mad excitement to my generation

