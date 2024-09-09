

“We cannot know what sort of human beings will emerge from this.”

Following Hamas’s deadly attack on 7 October 2023, Israel’s military response has been described as “inevitable”. Eleven months on, the scope and ferocity of that military response has stunned the world.

In this episode of the podcast we speak to four of the writers who contributed to the New Statesman essay collection Losing Gaza.

Raja Shehadeh: “Palestinians are not treated as human beings deserving of human rights”



Ghada Karmi: “The physical damage of Israel’s assault is real enough. The mental trauma will be far worse”



Raja Khalidi: “After the war, world leaders will need a new Marshall Plan for Palestine”



Mezna Qato: “Without our libraries and universities, how will we tell the story of Gaza?”

