Losing Gaza

Following Hamas’s deadly attack on 7 October 2023, Israel’s military response was, as the Palestinian author and physician Ghada Karmi writes in her piece below, “inevitable”. Ten months on, the scope and ferocity of that military response has stunned the world. In late July, Gaza’s health ministry reported that Israel’s war had killed more than 39,000 people, the majority civilians. A Lancet study published in July suggests that, directly or indirectly, “up to 186,000 or even more deaths could be attributable to the current conflict in Gaza”. Yet these figures don’t begin to encapsulate the scale of the devastation. Below, six leading Palestinian writers, academics and economists reflect on the war in Gaza, its aftermath and the future of a Palestinian state.
Raja Shehadeh: “Palestinians are not treated as human beings deserving of human rights”
The author and human rights activist on why a future Palestinian state is further away than ever.
Layla Moran: “The personal and professional have collided like never before”
The UK should recognise Palestine – and send a message to Netanyahu that we believe in international law.
Ghada Karmi: “The physical damage of Israel’s assault is real enough. The mental trauma will be far worse”
We have no idea about the scale of suffering – there is no historical precedent for the war on Gaza.
Sarah Aziza: “For the diaspora, Palestine is everywhere”
Israel’s assault on Gaza has shaken millions around the world into critical awareness and outrage.
Raja Khalidi: “After the war, world leaders will need a new Marshall Plan for Palestine”
The economist on how Gaza can be rebuilt.
Mezna Qato: “Without our libraries and universities, how will we tell the story of Gaza?”
When the bombings stop, Palestinians must be the authors of their history.