Losing Gaza

Following Hamas’s deadly attack on 7 October 2023, Israel’s military response was, as the Palestinian author and physician Ghada Karmi writes in her piece below, “inevitable”. Ten months on, the scope and ferocity of that military response has stunned the world. In late July, Gaza’s health ministry reported that Israel’s war had killed more than 39,000 people, the majority civilians. A Lancet study published in July suggests that, directly or indirectly, “up to 186,000 or even more deaths could be attributable to the current conflict in Gaza”. Yet these figures don’t begin to encapsulate the scale of the devastation. Below, six leading Palestinian writers, academics and economists reflect on the war in Gaza, its aftermath and the future of a Palestinian state.

The author and human rights activist on why a future Palestinian state is further away than ever.

The UK should recognise Palestine – and send a message to Netanyahu that we believe in international law.

We have no idea about the scale of suffering – there is no historical precedent for the war on Gaza.

Israel’s assault on Gaza has shaken millions around the world into critical awareness and outrage.

The economist on how Gaza can be rebuilt.

When the bombings stop, Palestinians must be the authors of their history.