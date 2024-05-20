The Great Stink: how England came to swim in sewage

The sea is no longer safe to swim in, tomatoes are growing on beaches from seeds in undigested human faeces, and rivers are awash with pig’s blood. When did everything start to go wrong, and who bears the brunt of this grotesque responsibility?
The Great Stink by Will Dunn is this week’s cover story and you can find it here
Submit a question for our weekly listener questions episode, “You Ask Us”
Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.
Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.