Is Britain addicted to monarchy?

Chris Stone is joined on the New Statesman podcast by author Tanya Gold.

The British royal family was in crisis even before Queen Elizabeth II died, and the new King and princess of wales both became ill with cancer.

In this modern age where access increasingly equates to relevance, and truth and conspiracy so often intertwine, how is Britain’s relationship with monarchy changing?

Chris Stone is joined on the New Statesman podcast by author Tanya Gold who has written this week’s cover story: The Fragile Crown.

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.

Time for Labour to turn the tide on children’s health
Time for Labour to turn the tide on children’s health
Nikita Sinclair
How can we deliver better rail journeys for customers?
How can we deliver better rail journeys for customers?
Samir Jeraj
The promise of prevention
The promise of prevention
Mark Toms

