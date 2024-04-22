How Iran and Israel are dividing British politics

This episode was recorded on the 18th of April, prior to Israel’s missile strikes on Iran.
Tensions in the Middle East have heightened further after Iran launched a missile attack on Israel last week. This was in response to Israel’s strike on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria – which killed 16 people. Western leaders came to Israel’s defence and condemned Iran’s attack, but prior to this David Cameron – the UK foreign secretary – had warned that the UK’s support for Israel was ‘not unconditional’.
So how have these latest developments divided the government’s stance on Israel’s conflict? And how are Labour planning to act should they come into government amid this war?
Anoosh Chakelian, Britian editor at the New Statesman, is joined by Freddie Hayward, political correspondent, and George Eaton, senior editor.
Read: The new Tory divide on Israel
Submit a question for our weekly listener questions episode, “You Ask Us”
Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.
Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.