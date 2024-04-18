View all newsletters
Does Liz Truss believe what she’s saying?

Lessons from the only conservative in the room.

This week Liz Truss has embarked on the press tour of a lifetime with her new book, Ten Years to Save the West: Lessons from the only conservative in the room. She’s been casting blame from the UN to the Bank of England for the failure of her time in office, but does she really believe what she’s saying? And how might this affect her standing in the next general election?

Anoosh and Rachel also ask Freddie about his recent trip to the National Conservatism conference in Brussels with the likes of Nigel Farage, Suella Braverman, Éric Zemmour, Viktor Orbán, and the Belgian police.

