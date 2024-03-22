Is Vaughan Gething’s victory politically significant?

This is an episode we like to call “You Ask Us”.
Our first question from Adam in Cardiff who says: “Does it matter who was elected in the Welsh Labour leadership election? It seems that both candidates had a very similar platform. Does the selection of Vaughan Gething have political implications in Westminster?”
Rory also writes in to say: “With the Mayoral elections coming up, what would the significance of a Labour clean sweep be? A lot has been said about the different experiences of Labour and Tory Mayors under the previous government… might a Labour government try to depoliticise devolution?”
Anoosh Chakelian, Britain editor of the New Statesman, is joined in the studio by political correspondent, Freddie Hayward.
