Is Vaughan Gething’s victory politically significant?

Anoosh Chakelian and Freddie Hayward answer listener questions.

This is an episode we like to call “You Ask Us”.

Our first question from Adam in Cardiff who says: “Does it matter who was elected in the Welsh Labour leadership election? It seems that both candidates had a very similar platform. Does the selection of Vaughan Gething have political implications in Westminster?”

Rory also writes in to say: “With the Mayoral elections coming up, what would the significance of a Labour clean sweep be? A lot has been said about the different experiences of Labour and Tory Mayors under the previous government… might a Labour government try to depoliticise devolution?”

Anoosh Chakelian, Britain editor of the New Statesman, is joined in the studio by political correspondent, Freddie Hayward.

Submit a question for our weekly listener questions episode, “You Ask Us”

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman

