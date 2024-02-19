View all newsletters
Why do local councils keep collapsing?

Anoosh Chakelian, Megan Kenyon and Jonny Ball delve into what’s happening in town halls across the country.

More councils have gone bust in 2023 than in the 30 years before 2018, with eight effectively declaring bankruptcy since that year: Northamptonshire, Croydon, Slough, Northumberland, Thurrock, Woking, Birmingham and Nottingham.

 But why are councils going bust? Anoosh Chakelian, Britain editor, is joined by policy correspondent Megan Kenyon and Jonny Ball, associate editor of the New Statesman’s policy section, Spotlight, to delve into what’s happening in town halls across the country.

Read Anoosh’s report on Thurrock: The town that was gambled away

Follow the council bankruptcy tracker

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.

