Swing Time: Wellingborough and Kingswood turn red

The results of yesterday’s by-elections are in, Kingswood and Wellingborough – both previously Conservative seats – have turned red in a historic loss for the Tories.
Anoosh Chakelian, Britain editor, is joined by the New Statesman’s associate political editor Rachel Cunliffe, and senior data journalist Ben Walker to discuss what these results mean for Labour, the Conservatives, and Reform UK.
