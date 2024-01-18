Rwanda: the Conservatives’ bill to die on

On Tuesday there was a rebellion from the right of the Conservative party who attempted to put down amendments on the bill to try and ensure neither UK nor international law can be used to stop a person being deported to Rwanda, and to make it more difficult for people to appeal against their deportation.

The bill still managed to pass through the Commons on Wednesday evening but what do we know about this divide amongst the Conservatives? Is Tory unity a thing of the past? And what does it mean to enter an election with such a fragmented party?

