How will elections shape Britain in 2024?

The year 2024 is set to be the biggest election year in history and countries with more than 4 billion people will be sending their citizens to the polls. And whether or not the UK government decides to hold a general election before January 2025, it will still be an incredibly decisive electoral year for the country.

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor, and Ben Walker, senior data journalist, to discuss how elections will shape Britain in 2024.

