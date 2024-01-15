Support 110 years of independent journalism.

Have millennials forgiven the Lib Dems?

Nick Clegg said sorry 11 years ago.

A listener writes in and asks, “I felt sure that millennials would never forgive the Lib Dems, but it seems like young people who are leaving London are voting Lib Dem in Tory strongholds. So have millennials forgiven the Lib Dems?”.

The team discusses how voter priorities change with age, and how this might be advantageous for the Lib Dems.

Another listener writes in to ask whether the actions of the Israeli government that the British state are supporting are really in the British national interest?

This episode was recorded on Thursday the 10th of January, prior to the UK-US strikes on Yemen.

