Are the Conservatives laying a trap for Labour?

Anoosh and Freddie answer listeners' questions.

Earlier this week former minister Simon Clarke wrote in the Telegraph, the Conservative party faces an electoral “massacre” under Rishi Sunak’s leadership and warned “extinction is a very real possibility for our party”. “He does not get what Britain needs. And he is not listening to what the British people want.” and “Instead of conviction, we have convention.”

A listener writes in to ask: with all the disarray and rebellion in the Tory party, what’s the likelihood of a confidence vote anytime soon?

Anoosh Chakelian and Freddie Hayward also review whether the are Conservatives ‘salting the earth’ or ‘laying traps for Labour’.

