You Ask Us: why are so many councils going bust?

After being surpassed by India, Britain now has the world’s sixth-largest economy. But, one listener asks, how do we square this position with our crumbling services? And on the subject of government funding, another listener asks: will Birmingham City Council’s financial crisis make Labour more wary of devolving power to local authorities?

Anoosh Chakelian, Rachel Wearmouth and Freddie Hayward answer these questions.

