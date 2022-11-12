Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Environment
12 November 2022

Almost half of UK offshore wind is owned by foreign governments

A mere 0.03 per cent of offshore wind is owned by British public entities.

By Polly Bindman

Photo by Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

This year at the COP27 climate summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, nine countries including the UK joined the Global Offshore Wind Alliance, in a move initiated by the International Renewable Energy Agency. The countries have each pledged to cooperatively find ways to remove the barriers hampering the development of offshore wind.

Analysis published by the Common Wealth think tank has highlighted the UK’s negligible stake in its own offshore wind capacity. The report, which makes the case for a British publicly owned energy company, notes that public ownership “already plays a critical role in clean energy generation in Britain”, however, it is “foreign governments and publics enjoying the benefits of this growing sector”.

Common Wealth found that 42.2 per cent of installed capacity from operational and under-construction wind farms in the UK is currently owned by foreign public entities such as state-owned enterprises and public pension funds. 

Of that, just 0.03 per cent is owned by UK public entities – less than that owned by the Malaysian government. Danish government entities account for the largest share, of 20.4 per cent. 

Common Wealth argues that such “widespread involvement” from foreign state-owned entities shows that offshore wind is a desirable asset, which the UK public sector is “currently failing to take a stake” in.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Separate research published two days earlier by the Trades Union Congress found that if the UK had a public energy company similar to EDF in France or Vattenfall in Sweden, the government could capture profits of £2,250-£4,400 per UK household, which could then be used to reduce bills or accelerate the roll-out of home insulation.

Content from our partners
Securing our future
Securing our future
Hannah Gurga
How investment can unlock the UK's healthcare potential
How investment can unlock the UK’s healthcare potential
Ben Lucas
How tech is transforming the world of insurance
How tech is transforming the world of insurance
Aidan O'Neill

[See also: Cop27: What is on the agenda in Egypt?]

Topics in this article: , , , , ,