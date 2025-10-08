Alan Partridge’s late style

Photo by BBC/Baby Cow/Rob Baker Ashton

I don’t think it’s a mistake to assume that New Statesman readers who are fans of Alan Partridge will be scholars of Alan Partridge. And among Alan Partridge scholars there is a historical turn widely equated with the conversion of Constantine, the Columbian exchange, or that morning Martin Luther stopped by the hardware shop for some galvanised nails. This was the change in Partridge writing staff from Armando Iannucci and Peter Baynham to the Gibbons brothers (Neil and Rob).

The former pair were responsible (alongside Steve Coogan) for the first era of Partridge output, stretching from his first 1991 radio appearance to the second series of I’m Alan Partridge in 2002. The character was then cryo-frozen, freeing Coogan up for the assault on Hollywood that reached its peak with Philomena and its nadir with the Percy Jackson & the Olympians film.

Since Partridge returned in Mid Morning Matters in 2010, and then for all subsequent films, TV series and books, the Gibbons have been at the helm. The result was not just a change in personnel, but in an entire comic sensibility. The latest Partridge series, How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge), is another Gibbons production, and bears all the virtues and vices of this second era.

The Baynham-Iannucci Partridge was a nasty, disdainful, satirical creature, intended first to mock the self-delusions of lower showbiz and then, as the character grew, the self-delusions of an entire type of Englishman. The Gibbons iteration is broader, warmer and looser: more pathetic than cruel, more awkward than rude, more buffoonish than cack-handed. No one can say that, as many do of the earlier series, that they “simply can’t watch it”. The problem is if anything the other way around: fans of the first wave frequently declare they cannot watch the second.

Broadening Partridge’s appeal was partially achieved by integrating him with the 21st-century’s favourite comedy genre: the mockumentary. And, like the previous Partridge production Scissored Isle, that is what How Are You? ostensibly is, an investigation into Alan and the nation’s relationship with mental health. These days the standards of the mockumentary are rather low: gone are the days when people genuinely mistook Ricky Gervais’s output as a “documentary about that crazy guy in that office”. How Are You? is typical of the increasingly alloyed form, a rambling vehicle of bits and skits, hung together by the pretence of verisimilitude.

Ostensibly triggered by Alan’s experience of minor mental breakdown – a conceit we’ve had before, more grotesquely, in the second series of I’m Alan Partridge – the programme sees Alan, now out of work in TV and radio, conduct interviews and social experiments with experts and acquaintances on the general theme of mental well-being: attending a book group, examining public-school stiff-upper-lip ethos, talking through feuds with old enemies and leading focus groups.

It’s pretty thin stuff. And fortunately it is rescued as a viewing experience by the Partridge voiceover, which bristles with one-liners and aperçus. Norwich, he declares, is “the only city I love more than Dubai”. Buying a costume for an “Irish friend’s fancy dress party” at Norwich market, he asks, “How much for two balaclavas? They’re the IRA ones?” Rupert Bear is declared the best British cartoon bear because “Paddington’s an illegal immigrant and Winnie-the-Pooh wears a T-shirt but no underpants, which raises obvious safeguarding concerns.”

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe

These moment feel more like incidental Alan-isms than a coherent television series, and at times I find myself scanning for details rather than following the absent narrative. But those details are wonderful, all the way down to Alan’s late-middle-age trousers, which move from Premier Inn purple to a scorching yellow – not mustard-yellow that is, but McDonald’s yellow.

Alan Partridge is such an integrated and understood part of the cultural firmament that perhaps all we want is to see him occasionally resuscitated and propelled through his motions. But the bite his originality granted him is blunting each time. And it raises a question about comic creations in general. Basil Fawlty and David Brent and Father Ted Crilly did a fraction of Partridge’s total screen hours in their lifetimes. Can a national joke survive when it’s also trying to become a national treasure?

How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge)

BBC iPlayer

[Further reading: Gore Vidal: American prophet]

Related