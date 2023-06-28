Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. TV
28 June 2023

Why Question Time has had its time

The conditions that made the political panel show a good idea in 1979 no longer exist.

By Will Lloyd

Photo by Neil Hall / Reuters

Question Time is dead, isn’t it? Pre-pandemic, the topical debate panel show drew around four million viewers. That audience has reportedly halved in the years since. If you take a longer view, back to 1979 when Question Time first aired, the conditions that made it seem like a good idea then – panel show as democratic umbilical cord linking the people to the establishment – no longer exist.

Other, crueller, more direct conduits for people to express their views to the powerful have been invented. They are not moderated by anybody as polite as Fiona Bruce. They are not moderated by anybody at all.

[See also: How Deep England fell out of love with Boris Johnson]

On 22 June Question Time did a stunt edition in the melancholic end-o’-the pier Essex town of Clacton-on-Sea. All of the audience had voted for Brexit, and most of them still backed the decision to leave the European Union. My mother is from Essex, and I spent time in Clacton when I was a child and a teenager. The town never symbolised anything to me other than the decrepit Englishness – the smell of frying doughnuts, blue tattoos turned green with age on leathery skin – romanticised by Morrissey in “Everyday is Like Sunday”.

Ever since Matthew Parris wrote a scathing column about the place in 2014 (“Tories should turn their backs on Clacton”), and the post-Brexit media zeroed in on England’s apparently deprived coastal communities as a way of explaining why Leave won, Clacton has not been Clacton. Its hot-dog stalls and fading amusement arcades have come to stand for a peculiar, half-articulate form of nostalgic English rage.

Select and enter your email address Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Bruce addressed Clactonites with the cheerful chumminess of a colonial medical officer encountering their first native in Sudan around 1878. Did she pack her skull-measuring equipment, I wondered, as she asked: “What do they think of it all [Brexit] now?” Mostly, they think Brexit is good. Being patronised by the BBC is unlikely to change their minds. I imagine that before they do, Question Time will be no more.

[See also: The madness of King Charles’s coronation]

Content from our partners
Supporting staff and bolstering skills
Supporting staff and bolstering skills
Spotlight
A drinks industry for net zero
A drinks industry for net zero
Jim Fox
Britain’s banks can drive prosperity everywhere
Britain’s banks can drive prosperity everywhere
John Carroll

Topics in this article : ,

This article appears in the 28 Jun 2023 issue of the New Statesman, The war comes to Russia