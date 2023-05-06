The madness of King Charles’s Coronation

Photo by Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Are we mad? You have to ask the question on Coronation Day. If we are not mad, our television royalty is, at the very least, blind. “Just a light drizzle,” said the BBC’s Sophie Raworth, as a relentless driving rain pissed it down all over the Mall. Does the King believe in pathetic fallacy? Well, he believes in reincarnation, the primordial revealed wisdom of all ancient faiths, and used to (apparently) be a big fan of Melanie Philips’s writing, so pathetic fallacy is hardly a stretch. London looked fish-grey and dull as old pennies on the screen. The rain fell.

Earlier, Jamie Oliver had appeared in the BBC commentary box. It was still morning, and Oliver seemed rough and curled at the edges, like a wide boy who had been brought in off the street after a big night in the City. He told Kirsty Young how much the King liked organic vegetables. A photo of Charles pondering a lasagne flashed on the screen. Young murmured her approval. The BBC, like the monarchy itself, is good at this one thing: saying nothing with authority.

On ITV there was a slight easing on the etiquette front, and a popping of rhetorical buttons. Tom Bradby, who is approaching 60 but presents as a 37-year-old Hackney dad everyman, was chatty and informative, and far-less reverence-pilled than Kirsty Young. The state frock-coated household cavalry streamed behind him at one point, and Bradby admitted “I’m not much of a horseman”. Tom, we could have guessed that.

Over to Sky News, with Kay Burley and someone called Anna Botting. Here was the obsession with social detail and trivia that is the lifeblood of modern monarchy. You could practically hear Burley’s neck craning to see who was who, what was what, and where who and what’s-their-name were seated. Precedence and snobbery matter. A grimacing Emmanuel Macron floated past the camera lenses, no doubt thinking about how much he would love his own orb and sceptre. Burley was more impressed by the sight of Lionel Richie, who, she lied to viewers, “never gets old”. Ant and Dec appeared, as did Joanna Lumley. “Absolutely… fabulous,” purred Burley. Not in attendance was Joe Biden — there are probably a limited number of cross-Atlantic trips the President can make in a calendar year without expiring on the job — but the Yanks, Burley seemed to say, had still done Britain a favour. “Joe Biden isn’t here, but Katy Perry is.” Phew!

Related

Perry’s presence was doing the same heavy lifting over on CNN, where Anderson Cooper fronted the coverage. Their crawling news chyron, which has been a permanent feature on the channel since September 11, 2001, was not given a day’s rest out of respect for the King. Instead it pumped out big newsy insights, like: “SOON: KING & QUEEN DEPART BUCKINGHAM PALACE FOR CORONATION.” The coronation, said the channel’s London correspondent Bianca Nobilo, was “an unprecedented collection of individuals”. Perhaps Nobilo has never heard about the Congress of Vienna.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

CNN’s coverage was also being streamed live on YouTube, accompanied by a rolling comments section. As Charles was heaved into the historic Gold State Coach, one user posted a constant stream of links to pasta recipes. Earnest God Save The King comments were soon lost in a hurricane of full caps lock screaming and Diana slurs.

I sought calm, so I switched over to GB News. There, proceedings were being covered by an unholy trinity: Nigel Farage, David Starkey and Alastair Stewart. For some reason, the picture quality there had been set to 240 pixels, which made everything look like it had been filmed with a toaster. Starkey was brilliantly mad, superbly galvanised. When the furtive Duke of York arrived at Westminster Abbey, Starkey launched into a frenzied description of his robes, which involved several asides, aperçus, put-downs and anecdotes, including what sounded like something close to a unilateral declaration of war on France.

Then poor, lonely Prince Harry arrived. “I think it’s right that he is here” said Farage with all the ex cathedra grandeur of a man who has tried and failed to become a member of parliament several thousand times. “He is entitled to wear his medals” said another correspondent, grudgingly. As I switched channels, Starkey was lovingly describing Princess Anne as looking like “the principal boy in a pantomime”.

Back on the BBC, Raworth had to finally admit that “umbrellas are out in force”. Tony Blair rocked up dressed as the mayor of a small town in the North of England. Theresa May was wrapped in a hotel bathrobe. Gordon Brown’s defeated face was like a heavily-used scented candle: aroma of gravy and failure. Raworth was above any political commentary though, even when Boris Johnson, bearing what could only be described as a hideous, shit-stirring grin, bumbled into the Abbey. Appropriately, Liz Truss seemed to have no idea what was going on. She was probably just happy to be there. The ex-prime ministers were followed by a procession of Commonwealth leaders, bearing flags. Were they bringing them back? I hope they kept the receipts. Notably, Justin Trudeau did not dignify the occasion with his traditional party trick – maybe he’s saving his makeup for the next coronation.

What was happening on Talk TV? I joined five other viewers to find out. Well: not much. I watched as men dressed as playing cards scurried around, no doubt looking for trumpets or something, and President of the Privy Council Penny Mordaunt won the entire ceremony by standing next to the King, holding a giant glittering Arthurian mega blade with such perfect stillness, such Drag Queen authority, that she likely became the next leader of the Conservative Party then and there. But there was no commentary at all on Talk TV, which promised the delights of Sharon Osbourne, Vanessa Feltz and “former Royal Butler” (what a thing to be for half your adult life!) Paul Burrell. Silence from them all. I wondered if my television was broken, or if they were, so I switched back to the BBC for the good bits.

How does Huw Edwards do it? The man has nailed the art of low, melodious, content-free ASMR burbling. He said absolutely nothing. He didn’t have to. By this point in the ceremony Charles was being de-robed for his oil massage. This bit was hidden from the general public, like the same process when it happens in Bangkok, or Bath Spa. Whatever happened behind the Anointing Screens must have been magnificent. “Zadok the Priest” soared out. I am English, so I shivered when this happened.

Lord Mountbatten once reportedly told Charles: “You can’t possibly be King with ears like that”. Wrong, my Lord! The Crown was fixed to the King’s head, and those ears had their proper context at long last.