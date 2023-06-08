Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Radio & Podcasts
8 June 2023

The fake heiress is selling her story again: as a podcast

Anna Delvey’s show, recorded under house arrest, is distasteful and quickly unlistenable.

By Rachel Cunliffe

Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

What do you do if you’ve been revealed as a scammer and a fraud, served two years in an American prison, and are now under house arrest in an apartment in New York? Answer: start a podcast. Yep, Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin, but who cares), the “fake German heiress” who managed to swindle over a quarter of a million dollars out of banks, hotels and individuals dazzled by her (again, fake) life story, is back. The subject of endless media fascination since her trial in 2018 and of last year’s hit Netflix series Inventing Anna, in The Anna Delvey Show she is speaking for herself. “Now you get to meet the real me!” she trills in the trailer, over a jangly pop tune that sounds like music for a tampon advert. The podcast, Delvey declares, will “question traditional notions of what’s right and wrong”.

This might seem a little on the nose for a project released in the same week that one of Delvey’s former lawyers announced she was suing her for $152,000 of unpaid legal fees. But Delvey seems quite comfortable making her crimes part of her brand. That is, after all, why she became famous in the first place, so why not lean in? Why not ask her guests – yes, her podcast has guests, of the actor-singer-writer-model-influencer variety – if they’ve ever been arrested? Why not introduce her first interviewee, the actor and comedian Whitney Cummings, by gushing about how she watched her show “when I was in jail, on my jail tablet”?

The answer for normal people would be: because it’s incredibly distasteful. But Delvey isn’t normal. Within five minutes she and Cummings are justifying cheating your way to the top and musing on what “criminal” really means. After that, it becomes unlistenable: an hour-long asinine rant about how blonde women have it easier than brunettes and the perils of dating men in New York, underpinned by lots of manic giggling. We’re not going to learn anything about Delvey, except that she still doesn’t think she did anything wrong. This podcast serves no purpose but to relaunch her brand. The scary thing is, it will probably work.

[See also: Do we need another political podcast?]

Select and enter your email address Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A quick and essential guide to domestic politics from the New Statesman's Westminster team. A weekly newsletter helping you understand the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email. Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Topics in this article :