The immersive sounds of the Polish wilderness

Biebrza Marshes, Poland. Photo by Jacek Lidwin / Alamy

Izabela Dłużyk was born blind, and was given a tape recorder when she was just ten years old. On long walks with her grandfather along the Baltic coast near her hometown of Gdańsk, she began recording the sounds made by birds, frogs and any other natural phenomena they encountered on the way. Now 35, and an audio documentarian of the natural world, Dłużyk explains that she was drawn to sound recording because it is so “universal”: whether she is recording for blind or sighted people, “everyone just listens”. It took her five years to save up for her first professional microphone, and now she carries three with her to make her nature recordings: one for handheld, up-close audio and two other for landscape recordings that can be left running without her.

In “Sounds of Wild Poland”, this week’s instalment of BBC Radio 3’s The Essay, listeners are treated to Dłużyk’s dense, immersive, atmospheric soundscapes as she talks us through recordings made in some of the country’s most ancient and untamed places. In the wetlands, Dłużyk explains, you can actually hear the damp. At dawn, you can hear the mist. And in the forest you can hear the echoes of very distant sounds bouncing off the trees.

We begin at dawn in the woods and wetlands, in the Biebrza Marshes and the Białowieża primeval forest that straddles Poland and Belarus. We hear cuckoos, cranes and several Eurasian bittern. Dłużyk is keenly attentive to the nuances of their different calls. She describes “the rhythmical, very low” sounds of the bittern: “When he starts he just swallows air… after that, he just booms, once.” We hear sound of deer hooves splashing in water. And the noises of some of the last remaining bison in Europe, which are near extinction: the sound of their teeth grazing on the grass; the sound of their fur brushing up against a tree, even the sound of their breath, a very specific noise, audibly different to that of deer or foxes, deep and low. “Nature recording is an adventure,” Dłużyk explains. “A way of delving into another world.”

The Essay: Sounds of Wild Poland

BBC Radio 3, 15 July, 9.45pm; available on catch-up

[See also: Is this election beyond satire?]

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close