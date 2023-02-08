Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Radio & Podcasts
8 February 2023

A queer kind of poetry

This bittersweet, beautiful programme highlights odes to relationships between two men or two women.

By Rachel Cunliffe

Illustration by Ping Hatta / Ikon Images

Someone somewhere is probably going to have a hissy fit about Radio 4 broadcasting a programme in the run-up to Valentine’s Day on queer love poetry. Given the frenzy for culture wars, the BBC will undoubtedly be accused of “wokeness” for highlighting how some of history’s most prestigious poets – Shakespeare, Tennyson, AE Housman, Aphra Behn – wrote about the love, so often forbidden, between two men or two women. 

So be it – because this is 28 minutes of pure, bittersweet beauty. The host, Scottish crime writer Val McDermid, weaves together the readings with reflections on her relationship with poetry and her own sexuality, while she and her wife enjoy Valentine’s afternoon tea. The result is a masterclass of quiet radicalism: some of the most famous lines of poetry ever written are featured (“’Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all”; “I am the love that dare not speak its name”), alongside others that are less familiar but just as striking. I wish I’d been introduced to “For Willyce”, by the black American lesbian Pat Parker, when I was a confused and insecure teenager, or to Carol Ann Duffy’s “River” as I was navigating my first heartbreak.

Cupid Loves Eros may appear a meditation on yesterday’s battles. Same-sex marriage has been legal in England, Wales and Scotland for almost a decade, and the days when LGBT+ people here faced “jail and gallows and hell-fire”, as Housman furiously puts it in “The Laws of God, the Laws of Man”, are thankfully long gone. But in a great many countries, the national broadcaster celebrating queer love so unapologetically would be unthinkable, as would McDermid having a romantic meal in public with her wife. “It was the poets that made me think, I have a tribe,” she wistfully concludes – a nod to the power their words still hold, even if progress has been made. So bring on the culture war, and brush up on your Sappho.

Cupid Loves Eros
BBC Radio 4, 13 February, 4pm

[See also: The best poetry books of 2022]

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
The truth about employability
The truth about employability
Ewan McCall
Why we need a Minister for Citizen Experience
Why we need a Minister for Citizen Experience
The Serco Institute
Powering careers that secure our net zero future
Powering careers that secure our net zero future
Spotlight

Topics in this article : , , ,

This article appears in the 08 Feb 2023 issue of the New Statesman, Silent Sunak