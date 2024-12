Photo by Constant Gardener/Getty

The espalier tree with its rosy apples, arms outstretched –

a kind of crucifixion.

If the espalier could walk, it would walk as stiffly,

as painfully as we might –

for weeks, months, even long tough years.

But these apples in their autumn glory on their natural

and unnatural fence!

Apples with a bright, citrussy flavour – children

of Cox’s for late storage.

So promisingly named Winter Gem.

