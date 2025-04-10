New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Culture
  2. Poetry
10 April 2025

NS Poem: Odysseus and Laertes

A new poem by Josephine Balmer.

By Josephine Balmer

Photo by Sarah Grounds/Millenium Images

As if a stranger, he stared right through me.

I’d found him in the garden, dug in, filthy,
his shins patched against scuff or scratch,
tattered gloves for thorn guard, his old straw hat.
“Who are you?” he asked. “How did you get here?”
Confused, he needed proof, signs to be sure.
I showed him the scar of a dog bite wound.
I numbered the trees he had walked me through
as a pestering child: cypress, low enough
then to leap frog, now taller than the house;
crab apple for shade; laurels; fig bushes.
The yew where I had made my camps. Hedges
he’d grown to keep the world out and us in.

He smiled like buds surprised by early spring.

Josephine Balmer’s latest collection is “Ghost Passage” (Shearsman Books, 2022)

Content from our partners
Antimicrobial Resistance: Why urgent action is needed
Antimicrobial Resistance: Why urgent action is needed
Spotlight
The role and purpose of social housing continues to evolve
The role and purpose of social housing continues to evolve
Spotlight
More than a landlord: A future of opportunity
More than a landlord: A future of opportunity
Spotlight

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month

Topics in this article :

This article appears in the 10 Apr 2025 issue of the New Statesman, Spring Special 2025