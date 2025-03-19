New Times,
19 March 2025

The NS Poem: The Beaufort Scale

A new poem by Steve Kronen.

By Steve Kronen

Photo by Al Brydon/Millennium Images

But what did we expect? The trees, uprooted, lay

on their sides, their tiny nests, so long hidden

from our peeping and peering,

broken and scattered. The four winds, 

like poker players after a long night,

are clumsy and bitter. But for the one,

quiet, almost forgetful, his pockets heavy,

driving, driving, your crumpled address in there

somewhere, and steering, as is his wont, poorly.

Steve Kronen’s most recent collection is “Homage to Mistress Oppenheimer” (Eyewear Publishing, 2018)

