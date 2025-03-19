The NS Poem: The Beaufort Scale

Photo by Al Brydon/Millennium Images

But what did we expect? The trees, uprooted, lay



on their sides, their tiny nests, so long hidden



from our peeping and peering,



broken and scattered. The four winds,



like poker players after a long night,



are clumsy and bitter. But for the one,



quiet, almost forgetful, his pockets heavy,



driving, driving, your crumpled address in there



somewhere, and steering, as is his wont, poorly.

Steve Kronen’s most recent collection is “Homage to Mistress Oppenheimer” (Eyewear Publishing, 2018)

