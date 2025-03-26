The NS Poem: Facebook Marketplace

Photo by Joe Sohm/Getty

strangers came taking an armchair

or the chest of drawers carrying them

through the house as carefully as a dead body

after a wake each buyer receiving

a different story of how we came

to sell the item sometimes we were moving

sometimes redecorating never

the truth of what we invited them into:

a room that chambered into three

on one side what was leaving the other

what was staying and down the middle

what neither one of us could bear to keep

Andrew McMillan has published three previous collections of poetry,

and a fourth is forthcoming. His novel “Pity” is now out in paperback

