26 March 2025

The NS Poem: Facebook Marketplace

A new poem by Andrew McMillan.

By Andrew McMillan

strangers came  taking an armchair

or the chest of drawers  carrying them

through the house as carefully as a dead body

after a wake      each buyer receiving

a different story of how we came

to sell the item sometimes we were moving

sometimes redecorating            never

the truth of what we invited them into:

a room that chambered into three

on one side  what was leaving the other

what was staying and down the middle

what neither one of us could bear to keep

Andrew McMillan has published three previous collections of poetry,
and a fourth is forthcoming. His novel “Pity” is now out in paperback

This article appears in the 26 Mar 2025 issue of the New Statesman, Putin’s Endgame