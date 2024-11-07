The NS Poem: Full of flint

On Saturday nights I’d lick the wax from strangers’ ears

whilst they’d tell me to pack my bags for Pleasure Beach,

Costa Blanca, or Seoul. I was in the ear canal when the knock

came with an offer of someone else’s child. She did not have

my eyes. I tried to take them out, make room for new ones.

One lunch time, I pushed my nails into her tiny sockets,

yanked to see if they fit. I strolled around with a pram full of flint,

pushing up escalators, through gas stations, over pebbled beaches.

I told any lover to call me ma in waking hours. Nothing sticks.

Between the brambles, the judges’ hands still find me.

Don’t come for my bones. I put the word no out on the lawn,

to see if anyone would take it. Night, she still pulls at my ankles,

laughing as the house sings.

Annabel Taylor-Munt is a poet, film-maker and lecturer who grew up in the north of England

