New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Culture
  2. Poetry
7 November 2024

The NS Poem: Full of flint

A new poem by Annabel Taylor-Munt.

By Annabel Taylor-Munt

Photo by Westend61 GmbH / Alamy

On Saturday nights I’d lick the wax from strangers’ ears
whilst they’d tell me to pack my bags for Pleasure Beach,
Costa Blanca, or Seoul. I was in the ear canal when the knock
came with an offer of someone else’s child. She did not have
my eyes. I tried to take them out, make room for new ones.
One lunch time, I pushed my nails into her tiny sockets,
yanked to see if they fit. I strolled around with a pram full of flint,
pushing up escalators, through gas stations, over pebbled beaches.
I told any lover to call me ma in waking hours. Nothing sticks.
Between the brambles, the judges’ hands still find me.
Don’t come for my bones. I put the word no out on the lawn,
to see if anyone would take it. Night, she still pulls at my ankles,
laughing as the house sings.

Annabel Taylor-Munt is a poet, film-maker and lecturer who grew up in the north of England

Content from our partners
Can green energy solutions deliver for nature and people?
Can green energy solutions deliver for nature and people?
Benj Skyes
"Why wouldn't you?" Joining the charge towards net zero
“Why wouldn’t you?” Joining the charge towards net zero
Spotlight
The road to clean power 2030
The road to clean power 2030
Tom Glover

This article appears in the 07 Nov 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Trump takes America