The NS Poem: Jackdaw Beach – Low-Key

Photo by Rick Senley/Millennium Images, UK

What do you call a beach without colour

that is only a beach at low tide abrupt

against the seawall, and wedged between

slipway and pier? Churches are nearby,

and there is worship about the harbour

which huddles nature in counterpoint:

boats and seals, wrasse and cormorants.

I conjecture Spinoza and God and nature,

and grow plaintive after I go back indoors –

a jackdaw picking among mussel shells

and pebbles, plastic offshoots and bits

with unnatural sheen, tracing the water’s

edge like the silhouette of an old overexposed

photograph, emphatically rejecting

(a) the notion that animals are there for humans

to use… (b) that an ethics of acknowledgement

still serves a hierarchy for as we see fit.

John Kinsella is an Australian poet. His collections include “Drowning in Wheat” and “Insomnia” (Picador)

