China’s modern history is also a story about trade. So how will the echoes of the past 200 years shape the trade war that Donald Trump has waged on the world’s second largest economy?

Katie Stallard is joined by Rana Mitter and Kevin Xu.

Mentioned in this episode: What will China look like in 20 years, Interconnected

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe