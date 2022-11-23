The NS Poem: The Mad

Answers are pat.
They do not reach the mad
At the end of long tables.
They do not even reveal
Who makes such ugly tables.
Today the whole street
Is full of knowing, but silent
Like the inside of a mirror.
The neighbourhood felines,
Released from window duty,
Exchange frank looks that say
Without saying all they might:
If it’s answers you’re after,
Try better questions.
Will Eaves is the author of five novels, two books of poetry and, most recently, a pamphlet, “Exposed Staircase” (Rack Press)
Read more poetry published in the New Statesman here
This article appears in the 23 Nov 2022 issue of the New Statesman, Russian Roulette