23 November 2022

The NS Poem: The Mad

A new poem by Will Eaves.

By Will Eaves

Photo by Nigel Maudsley/Millennium Images

Answers are pat.

They do not reach the mad

At the end of long tables.

They do not even reveal

Who makes such ugly tables.

THANK YOU

Today the whole street

Is full of knowing, but silent 

Like the inside of a mirror. 

The neighbourhood felines,

Released from window duty, 

Exchange frank looks that say 

Without saying all they might: 

If it’s answers you’re after,

Try better questions.

Will Eaves is the author of five novels, two books of poetry and, most recently, a pamphlet, “Exposed Staircase” (Rack Press)

This article appears in the 23 Nov 2022 issue of the New Statesman, Russian Roulette