16 August 2023

The NS Poem: Lifelong

A new poem by Will Eaves.

By Will Eaves

'Vegetable Marrows', 1947 by George M. Taylor. Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images

for Patricia Ware

First disappointments

disappear with words – people

or changes that found you out:

the kind one ready with the jar of    
      iodine

or the menace of a grey mid-morning

quartered by windows.

Were there instructions

on how to fill the graph paper?

Where do you draw the line?

At the back of the reflected classroom

water bounces out of a pipe.

The caretaker’s daughter becomes

a nurse, and the nurse grows

golden marrows on her allotment.

Timetables arrive in different inks.

The key can be looked at later

when you’ve had a wash.

No sense of urgency prevails

for all the suffering – great loves

push a mop along the corridor

without windows, without a second

thought given to appearances.

Will Eaves is a poet and novelist. His most recent book is “Broken Consort” (CB Editions)

