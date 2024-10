This England: A late Romantic

A book borrowed from a school library before the First World War has finally been returned – more than a century overdue. A copy of Poetry by Byron was found by a man in Carmarthenshire, South Wales, who felt it should be returned to St Bees School, Cumbria, where it had been loaned to a schoolboy, Leonard Ewbank, on 25 September 1911.

BBC News (Amanda Welles)

Unhinged thieves

Four thieves were caught in crystal-clear CCTV images stealing a café’s front door handles just hours after it had opened for the first time. The men who targeted the Crafty Egg in Bristol, are being hunted by police. Puzzled café bosses wrote on Facebook: “They didn’t cover their faces and took ages removing the handles, depsite having a power tool.”

Bristol 24/7 (Jenny Woodhouse)

Turtley shocked

A tortoise has lived to see another day after it arrived in a waste lorry and went through an entire sorting process at a recycling centre. Paul Frost, 41, who works at Mid-UK Recycling Centre in Grantham, said he is “surprised it’s alive” after a colleague found it among the waste on a picking line. Mr Frost took the tortoise to Kirk Vets in Sleaford, where the reptile was affectionately named Pee-wee by staff after Pee-wee Herman. “We’re at a bit of a blank as to where he has come from. He could have come from anywhere in the country,” said Sara Marchant, 55, the vets’ practice manager.

BBC News (Steve Morley)

