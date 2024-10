This England: Cleaned the place out

Illustration by Marta Signori

A woman discovered her house had been broken into by a burglar who hung out her washing, put her shopping away and cooked a meal on her stove. The court also heard the bird feeders had been refilled and plant pots had been moved, toothbrush heads had been replaced, and the floor had been cleaned with a mop and bucket left out. Damian Wojnilowicz, 36, was jailed for 22 months at Cardiff Crown Court for carrying out the unusual burglary in Monmouthshire.

BBC Wales (Steve Morley)

Slightly over-blown

The BBC has apologised for its weather app and website incorrectly forecasting “hurricane-force winds” to hit the UK as it works to fix data issues. Graphics showed Scarborough was braced for winds of over 15,000 mph on 10 October, while Northallerton would have had gales of 15,531 mph. Things were slightly calmer in Leeds where winds were predicted to reach a milder 12,682 mph. Meanwhile, Nottingham was forecast to see unseasonably balmy overnight temperatures of 404°C.

Yorkshire Post (Michael Meadowcroft)

(Almost) naked and afraid

A wanted man was found hiding inside a sofa wearing just his underwear. Police released body-cam video of his discovery in the base of the settee at a house in Potton, Bedfordshire. “We’ve seen some things in our time but this is a first,” a police spokesman said.

Metro (Daragh Brady)

[See also: Thought Experiment 4: Becoming a vampire]

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Related