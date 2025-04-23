This England: Holy cosplaying cops!

Two Metropolitan Police officers have gone undercover in unconventional fashion by dressing as Batman and Robin to tackle illegal gambling on Westminster Bridge. They donned the unusual uniforms to target suspects familiar with their usual patrols, the Met said. Inspector Darren Watson (Batman) and sidekick PC Osman (Robin) carried out a “superhero mission” that led to the conviction of two men. Watson said the unusual tactic had proved “highly effective”.

BBC News (Amanda Welles)

A game of capture the flag

A box containing a stolen RNLI flag has arrived at Trearddur Bay Lifeboat Station in Holyhead more than 50 years after it disappeared. A 73-year-old man from the Wirral admitted to stealing the flag during a camping trip on Holy Island, Anglesey, in 1969. The man included a £20 donation, a confession letter, and an apology. RNLI press officer Megan Dixon said the crew is “happy to have their flag returned” and assured the man there were “no hard feelings”.

Wales Online (Steve Morley)

Custard deemed rhubarb

Locals have admonished council bosses for transforming part of their town into “custard corner” by painting it yellow. Warwickshire County Council spent £42,000 repainting the public space in Kenilworth to “renew and refresh” the area. The pedestrian area on Station Road has been criticised by residents who have blamed the council for wasting taxpayers’ money on painting a “gigantic yellow line”.

Times (Philip Conford)

[See also: Inside the Chaotic Map of Doom]

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe

Related